The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as fog looks set to cause travel disruptions for parts of the UK on Monday (September 16).
Parts of the UK could see 'dense' fog on Monday morning which could result in travel delays including the cancellation of flights.
The yellow weather warning will be in place from 5am until 10am on Monday and will impact areas including Greater Manchester, Lancashire, North Wales and Merseyside.
What to expect from the yellow weather warning
The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued for parts of the UK because "areas of fog could cause slower journeys".
The fog associated with the yellow weather warning could also cause:
- Slower journey times by car
- Delays to bus services
- Cancellations or delays to flights
A Met Office spokesperson added: "It is looking like one of the first occasions in autumn 2024 when we will see more widespread fog developing overnight and lasting well into the morning.
"Some of this could be quite dense, making journey times longer."
What different Met Office weather warnings mean
Everywhere in the UK set to be affected by yellow weather warning
The areas of the UK set to be impacted by this yellow weather warning are:
North West England
- Blackburn with Darwen
- Cheshire East
- Cheshire West and Chester
- Greater Manchester
- Halton
- Lancashire
- Merseyside
- Warrington
Wales
- Flintshire
- Wrexham
West Midlands
- Shropshire
- Staffordshire
- Telford and Wrekin
How to prepare for the yellow weather warning and fog
The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risks it poses.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, leaving extra journey time, or amending plans if necessary.
"Make sure you know how to switch on your fog lights, and check they are working before setting off on your journey.
"Bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel may also be affected; check for updates from your travel company and follow their advice.
"Be prepared for weather warnings to change: the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."
The yellow weather warning will be in place across parts of the UK from 5am to 10am on Monday, September 16.
