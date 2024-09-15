Stargazers across the country have been lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, on numerous occasions already in 2024.

The most recent Northern Light sightings have been in the past few days.

Brits are set to get another chance to see what is described as "one of the most spectacular displays in the night sky" as early as Monday (September 16) morning, according to Met Office forecasts.

Best time to see the Northern Lights

The Northern Lights may be visible in parts of the UK in the early hours and overnight on Monday (September 16) and overnight on Tuesday (September 17), according to the Met Office.

The Met Office Space Weather forecast reads: "Two coronal mass ejections and up to three coronal holes feature in the forecast, with Early Monday 16 September expected to be when the two coronal mass ejections and one coronal hole fast wind arrive, potentially combining.

"This could bring visible aurora across Scotland, Northern Ireland and perhaps parts of England early on Monday, though peak geomagnetic activity is expected to occur during daylight hours.

"Lingering effects may then continue into the following night, once again with aurora sightings across Scotland, Northern Ireland and perhaps parts of England on the night of Tuesday 17 September."

Best places to see the Northern Lights in the UK

According to the Space Weather forecast from the Met Office, the best spots to see the Northern Lights on Monday and Tuesday are:

Scotland

Northern Ireland

England

What are the Northern Lights?





The Northern Lights are caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth's atmosphere.

The colours occur due to different gases in the Earth's atmosphere being energised by the charged particles.

Nitrogen and oxygen are the two most common gases in the atmosphere, with nitrogen emitting purple, blue and pink colours and oxygen emitting green.