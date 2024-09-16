AFTER a rather chilly start to the new month, we could be set for a week of rather warm weather for September.
Temperatures are expected to be slightly above average for this time of year for much of the next week, with the forecast expected to stay dry and warm for many.
On a few days, there could be some patchy rain in areas in the morning, as well as some misty and fog patches, but they are all expected to clear up by the afternoon, leaving many to enjoy sunny spells for the rest of the daylight hours.
The Met Office says of Monday: "A misty morning for many, with patchy rain lingering on the Gower Peninsula, but soon turning dry and bright across the country. A warm afternoon with plenty of sunny spells. Maximum temperature 20 °C."
The outlook for Tuesday into the latter parts of the week are very similar, with the Met Office expecting it to stay "dry and settled" thanks to a section of high pressure bringing "periods of warm sunshine" during the day, but with some cooler nights with mist and fog in more rural areas.
Monday, September 16
- 1am 13 degrees
- 4am 13 degrees
- 7am 12 degrees
- 10am 14 degrees
- 1pm 18 degrees
- 4pm 20 degrees
- 7pm 16 degrees
- 10pm 13 degrees
Tuesday, September 17
- 1am 12 degrees
- 4am 10 degrees
- 7am 9 degrees
- 10am 14 degrees
- 1pm 19 degrees
- 4pm 20 degrees
- 7pm 16 degrees
- 10pm 13 degrees
Wednesday, September 18
- 1am 11 degrees
- 4am 10 degrees
- 7am 10 degrees
- 10am 14 degrees
- 1pm 18 degrees
- 4pm 21 degrees
- 7pm 18 degrees
- 10pm 15 degrees
Thursday, September 19
- 1am 13 degrees
- 4am 13 degrees
- 7am 13 degrees
- 10am 15 degrees
- 1pm 19 degrees
- 4pm 21 degrees
- 7pm 18 degrees
- 10pm 15 degrees
Friday, September 20
- 1am 14 degrees
- 4am 13 degrees
- 7am 13 degrees
- 10am 15 degrees
- 1pm 18 degrees
- 4pm 19 degrees
- 7pm 17 degrees
10pm 15 degrees
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here