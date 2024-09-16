Health experts have warned of a new COVID-19 variant that has begun spreading across the world.
Covid XEC was first detected in Germany back in June and has now been identified in 15 countries around the world, according to The Mirror.
The new strain is a combination of the KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 variants.
Doctor Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, said the XEC strain was "just getting started" and was "definitely taking charge" as the dominant variant.
Los Angeles Times, said: "(It's) going to take many weeks, a couple months, before it really takes hold and starts to cause a wave."Dr Topol, speaking to the
COVID-19 symptoms
Covid symptoms can feel very similar to other illness like colds and flus.
The latest Covid symptoms, according to the NHS, are:
- High temperature or shivering (chills)
- New, continuous cough (coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours)
- Loss or change to your sense of smell or taste
- Shortness of breath
- Feeling tired or exhausted
- Aching body
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Blocked or runny nose
- Loss of appetite
- Diarrhoea
- Feeling sick or being sick
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
The NHS added: "Most people feel better within a few weeks, but it can take longer to recover.
"For some people, it can be a more serious illness and their symptoms can last longer."
Latest Covid figures in the UK
The latest COVID-19 data released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed a 4.3% spike in cases, but a decline in the number of deaths from the virus.
RECOMMENDED READING:
- The common disease medical experts believe will cause the next global pandemic
- UKHSA issues update on new variant after small spike in Covid cases recorded
-
Is my child too ill to go to school? Government and NHS advice to follow
Weekly stats (up to September 4) showed the number of covid cases had risen - 1,587 recorded.
While 102 deaths were recorded (in the week up to August 30), which was down 20.9% (27) from the previous week.
The number of patients admitted to hospital with the virus was also down by 6.6% to 1,465 (in the week up to August 29).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel