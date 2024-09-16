Covid XEC was first detected in Germany back in June and has now been identified in 15 countries around the world, according to The Mirror.

The new strain is a combination of the KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 variants.

Doctor Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, said the XEC strain was "just getting started" and was "definitely taking charge" as the dominant variant.

The most recent UKHSA figures show an increase in Covid cases in the UK but a decrease in the number of deaths from the virus. (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire) Dr Topol, speaking to the Los Angeles Times, said: "(It's) going to take many weeks, a couple months, before it really takes hold and starts to cause a wave."

COVID-19 symptoms

Covid symptoms can feel very similar to other illness like colds and flus.

The latest Covid symptoms, according to the NHS, are:

High temperature or shivering (chills)

New, continuous cough (coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours)

Loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

Shortness of breath

Feeling tired or exhausted

Aching body

Headache

Sore throat

Blocked or runny nose

Loss of appetite

Diarrhoea

Feeling sick or being sick

How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19

The NHS added: "Most people feel better within a few weeks, but it can take longer to recover.

"For some people, it can be a more serious illness and their symptoms can last longer."

Latest Covid figures in the UK

The latest COVID-19 data released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed a 4.3% spike in cases, but a decline in the number of deaths from the virus.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Weekly stats (up to September 4) showed the number of covid cases had risen - 1,587 recorded.

While 102 deaths were recorded (in the week up to August 30), which was down 20.9% (27) from the previous week.

The number of patients admitted to hospital with the virus was also down by 6.6% to 1,465 (in the week up to August 29).