As the weather begins to cool down, you will start to notice more spiders appearing in your home.

There are 22 spiders common to the UK, according to Country Living.

Thankfully, most of them are "completely harmless" to humans.

The 22 UK spiders you're likely to find at home

Cellar Spiders

Cellar spider, or as they are also known - Daddy Long Legs, are one of the most common UK spiders.

False Widow Spider

False Widow Spiders can give you a little bite. (Image: Getty Images) False widow spiders are a brownish colour with white markings on their back.

While these British spiders aren't usually dangerous to humans, they can give you a little nip on the skin.

County Living adds: "These bites don't cause much irritation, but it's always advised to head to your local GP if irritation continues over a prolonged period."

Giant House Spider

A giant house spider is one of the fastest in the UK (Image: Getty Images) The giant house spider is one of the fastest spiders, and can run up to half a metre per second.

It can be identified by its large, brown body, and will commonly be found within UK homes in places like:

Behind the fireplace

In the bath

Under the sofa

Cupboard Spider

Cupboard spiders, or dark comb-footed spiders, live in the UK and abroad anc are usually found in (you guessed it) cupboards.

They are often mistaken for the black widow spiders.

Lace Web Spider

The lace web spider is also very common in the UK and can usually be found in the holes of walls and bark.

Zebra Spider

The Zebra Spider is a type of Jumping Spider. (Image: Getty Images) The zebra spider is a type of jumping spider and can be identified by its black and white body.

This species may be small, but they can move very fast.

April and October are when you are most likely to see this spider.

Cardinal Spider

Cardinal spiders are the largest in the UK. (Image: Getty Images) The cardinal spider (Tegenaria Parietina) is one of the largest in the UK, County Living reports, and can grow up to 14cm in size.

These spiders are distinguishable by its reddish-brown body and will be usually be found living in walls of buildings.

Country Living warned: "They're not prone to biting humans but have been known to react with a bite if they feel threatened."

Money Spider

The money spider, also known as sheet weavers are very small and will commonly be spotted close to ground level on garden plants, in long grass or around pots outside.

You'll be able to identify the spider by its glossy brown body.

Orb Weaver Spider

Orb Weaver Spiders are usually found in the UK between July and October. (Image: Getty Images) Orb weaver spiders are found in the UK between July and October, usually making webs in your garden.

Buzzing spider

Buzzing spiders are predominantly found in the South of the UK and prefer to hide in shrubbery and trees, Country Living explains.

Cave spider

Cave spiders like living in dark places. (Image: Getty Images) As the name suggests, you're more likely to find this UK spider in a cave rather than your home.

They can be found all over the UK, are usually 10-15mm long and like dark places with very little light.

Crab Spider

The crab spider is another type you are more likely to find outdoors than inside.

It is most frequently seen from March to August all over the UK and prefers to settle in low-lying vegetation.

Cucumber Green Orb Spider

The Cucumber Green Orb Spider is commonly found in shrubbery and hedgerows in the UK. (Image: Getty Images) This UK spider got its name from its green colouring, and can also be identified by a red mark under its abdomen.

The cucumber green orb spider are commonly found in shrubbery and hedgerows in the UK from April to October.

European Garden Spider

The European garden spider is found not just in the UK but all over Europe and North America.

Four Spot Orb Spider

This spider, which is the UK's heaviest, can be recognised by the four white spots on their orbs.

The four spot orb spider prefers a habitat of gardens, wooded areas, marshes or long grassland.

Green Huntsman Spider

Huntsman spiders are known for being dangerous in other countries, but this UK version is less harmful. (Image: Getty Images) County Living said: "The Huntsman Spider is known for being dangerous in other countries but the UK has its own less harmful version – the Green Huntsman Spider.

"They are rare, but on occasion, can be found in woodland from May to September."

They are most common in South England and Ireland.

Jumping spider

Jumping spiders are very small and can usually be identified by their four pairs of eyes.

Labyrinth spider

The labyrinth spider is most commonly found in Wales and England in hedgerows and long grass.

Running Crab Spider

The running crab spider is also common in Wales and England, usually between April and October.

Sector Spider

A sector spider only lives in houses. (Image: Getty Images) The sector spider only lives in houses.

They are commonly found hanging in window frames and the female is identifiable by a leaf-like mark on her posterior.

Spitting Spider

The spitting spider is distinguishable by its long, slender legs and "slow walking" behaviour.

Common Fox Spider

The Common Fox Spider (also known as the Wolf Spider) is 'critically endangered' in the UK, according to Country Living.

However, there have been numerous sightings up and down the country over the years.

When is 'spider season'?





There is such thing as 'spider season', according to Country Living, and it begins in September.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Pest Expert at NOPE!, Hudson Lambert, explains: "September marks the start of spider season as the weather begins to cool and it sees spiders making their way indoors to mate.

"You'll usually be able to spot them first thing in the morning and late at night, when they head inside away from the cold weather."

Usually, spider season lasts until around mid-October, according to Tap Warehouse's Cleaning Expert, Nancy Emery.