Now is the prime opportunity as a long-established fish and chip shop has come onto the business market for the first time in decades.

Situated in a local community nearby the busy city of Newport, this fish and chip shop is in a "most pleasant and strong trading location", and also includes an attached upper flat for staff accommodation into the deal.

Presented as primarily a takeaway business, this business also includes internal seating availability for around 16 tables, and has maintained a clean and professional presentation, as well as having developed an "excellent level" of goodwill and popularity with the community over the decades.

The current owner has been forced to run the shop on short days and hours for quite some time due to ongoing health issues and to suit their needs and lifestyle, but still easily manages to bank more than £1700 in sales each week.

The vendor has advised their broker that during the time when they were operating at full capacity and speed, sales easily reached more than £4,500 per week, something he feels the business would be fully capable of matching or bettering under ambitious new owners.

There has even been a suggestion of operating longer days and hours, introducing new lines of products or adding a delivery service.

The business is currently run by one full time and two part time members of staff, with the current owner overseeing as and when required, however if longer hours were put into operation there would be scope for further employment.

The fully self-contained flat above has also been let out for some time and currently achieves a rent of £490 per month, and could continue to be let out or used as owner accommodation.

As advised, due to ongoing health issues, the vendor is now looking to retire and, as such, is willing to offer a new leasehold sale option or the lucrative full freehold and business option for sale.

Currently being brokered by Everett Masson and Furby, the leasehold asking price is just under £80,000 at £79,995, or the full freehold and business sale option asking price is £295,000.

To find out more, contact Everett, Masson and Furby here.