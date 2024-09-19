The leader of Pontypool Community Council, Gaynor James, shared with the Argus her top recommendations of places to go.

We've put together a list of ten places you can get a cup of tea including her recommendations and others we've found.

Top ten places to get a cup of tea

1. Ragamuffins

The Ragamuffins Vintage Tea Room is a hidden gem on floor two of an antique shop.

This local family run vintage store, Ragamuffins Emporium, has an collection of antique, vintage and retro finds.

It might not be known to everyone, but if walk up their fairy lit spiral staircase you'll find its very own café.

This café has window seats with an incredible view of the town and quirky art work on the inside.

It is open 9am till 5pm on Tuesdays, 9am till 3.30pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10am till 3.30pm on Saturday.

The antique shop can be found on Commercial Street, in Pontypool.

2. Warrens

This bakery chain, established in 1997, offers bread, savouries, scones and its signature Cornish pasties.

The bakery in Pontypool Indoor Market and is famous for its fresh filled rolls, which are available every day.

It also sells an array of spices, herbs, marinates and condiments instore with the option to refill jars.

It may only be September, but they are also selling the ingredients for Christmas pudding.

A regular customer shared the traditional recipe with them from back in 1967.

It is open 8am till 2pm on Mondays, 9am till 4pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and 8am till 3pm on Saturday.

3. Food 4 u 2 go

If you are feeling hungry, another option nearby is Food 4 u 2 go in the indoor market.

It offers freshly prepared hot and cold food, made to order.

It is open 10am till 2pm Monday till Friday and can be found at stall 25 in the market.

The owners published on social media that they will temporarily close for a break and re-open on September 23.

4. Market Square Coffee House

This coffee house offers sandwiches, cakes, Welsh Breakfast and Russian cuisine.

The Market Square Coffee House can be found at 8 Market Square, Pontypool.

It is open 9am till 4pm Monday to Friday and 9.30am till 2.30pm on Saturdays.

5. Caffi Crane

This traditional fish and chip shop takeaway and café, established in 2019, has indoor and outdoor seating.

It can be found at 4 Crane Street, Pontypool and is open 9.30am till 3pm Monday to Saturday.

6. Greggs

It might not be an independent bakery, but this chain bakery does have indoor seating.

This classic chain bakery can be found at 9 George Street, Pontypool,

It is open 6.30am till 7pm Monday to Saturday and 8.30am till 6pm on Sunday.

7. The leisure centre café

If you are walking near the park you can stop by the Pontypool Active Living Centre.

Epicure Coffee Co can be found in the leisure centre at Trosnant St, Pontypool, Np4 8AT.

The Café is open 9am till 5.30pm every day of the week.

8. The Boat Yard Tea room

This tearoom can be found on Fountain Road Pontymoile Marina, Pontypool.

It is open 9am till 4pm every day of the week and has lots of cake and tea.

9. Bridge 48

Bridge 48 at the Crown Inn in Sebastopol is open seven days a week.

The newly renovated premises alongside the canal welcomes 'well behaved' dogs.

It has lots of cake and lunch options for you to enjoy with a cup of tea.

It also offers alcoholic drinks including cider and prosecco if you are celebrating.

10. Tesco café

If you need a plug socket and Wi-Fi access, the Tesco café has plenty.

It is open 8am till 5pm Monday to Saturday and 9.30am till 4pm on Sunday.

It can be found on the first floor of the Tesco Superstore on Lower Bridge Street.