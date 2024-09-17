JEVADE RULE-WRIGHT, 28, of Tewkesbury Walk, Newport must pay £120 in a fine, and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

DENIS ROSS, 66, of Tone Road, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 55mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on January 23.

He must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ELIZABETH HEATHER DAVIES, 28, of Poppy Field Avenue, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £267 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on February 21.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEAH NICOLE RYAN, 25, of Greenwood Drive, Henllys, Cwmbran must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on February 20.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANTHONY DAVIES, aged 40, of Tillery Street, Abertillery must pay £400 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to depositing a black rubbish bag on Tillery Street on September 27, 2023 without the authority of a current environmental permit.

THOMAS MARK DAVIES, 35, of Prince Andrew Road, Trinant, Caerphilly must pay £178 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on February 21.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NEIL MCCONNELL, 55, of Sandy Lane, Caldicot must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on February 21.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LILJANA PLAKU, 52, of Dibdin Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on February 21.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.