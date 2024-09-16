The multi-games equipment has been closed since June when the subsidence was first noticed.

Subsidence is the sinking of the ground due the movement of underground material.

Investigations have revealed significant damage to the culvert beneath the multi-play equipment near the skate park.

A culvert is a structure that channels water past an obstacle or to a subterranean waterway.

The repair work will start today (September 16) and is expected to take a few weeks.

Mark Thomas, deputy chief officer for highways and climate change said: "The play area is very popular and we’re sorry we need to close part of it, but health and safety is our primary concern.

“It is difficult to say how long the park will be closed for at this stage. The ground needs to be excavated, which could reveal more extensive issues.

“But the play area will be returned to its original state when the work is complete.”