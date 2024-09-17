Sophie Shuttleworth, 32, from Newport, a graphic designer and beautician, has been in a wheelchair since being paralysed from the chest down by viral meningitis in July 2022, and never thought she would be able to experience walking again.

However, thanks to a revolutionary exoskeleton developed by the Morrello Clinic, a leading provider of neuro-physiotherapy and neurorehabilitation in Newport, she is now able to reap some of the benefits of walking again.

Sophie Shuttleworth has been paralysed from the chest down since 2022 (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth) This equipment, known as the Exomotus M4, allows individuals with paralysis and other neurological conditions to experience walking again for the first time since their injuries or illnesses.

Ms Shuttleworth says the Exomotus has “impacted my life tremendously”.

She explained: “It helps me with numerous issues I have from my circulation to mental health. I'm not as swollen in my legs as I used to be and mentally that makes me feel better instantly just seeing the positive effects it has on my body.

“It helps me with my internal organs too as everything isn't all bunched up like when I'm sat in my chair.

“It's the closest thing to walking that I have experienced in over two years.”

Sophie says this is the closest she's been to walking in two years (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth) Ms Shuttleworth is part of a group of eight wheelchair users who are heading a campaign for the Morello Clinic to fundraise to bring this revolutionary exoskeleton to the clinic and cover the costs of the therapy sessions and treatment using it.

Currently, there are very few places in the UK where patients can access this ground-breaking technology. Morrello Clinic would be the first and only clinic in Wales to offer the Exomotus M4, providing a crucial resource for people living with long-term neurological conditions.

The Exomotus M4 is a rehabilitation robot that moves the user's legs in a natural walking pattern. This innovative device offers a range of benefits beyond simply helping people walk again. It can improve circulation, stretch soft tissue, protect bone density, and even retrain the brain to facilitate movement in some cases.

Sophie and the other campaigners believe the Exomotus will transform lives (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth) Ms Shuttleworth added: “It's also been really lovely to get to know the other people who are now part of Morrello Marvels as we aren't all in the same boat but travelling on the same rough sea!

"We all have such unique stories yet the benefits of using the Exo regularly has had very similar positive effects on our lives.

With a spinal cord injury, you can easily feel alone once you leave spinal rehab, and being a part of Morrello Marvels has reminded me that I'm not alone and we can all bounce ideas off of each other.

“We as members of the project group feel that access to this equipment will literally transform people’s lives.”

Sophie says the Exomotus has had a tremendous impact on both her physical and mental health as has being part of a team (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth) You can find out more about Ms Shuttleworth’s story, and those of the seven other campaigners here.