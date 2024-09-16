From this winter, only people on pension credit or other specific benefits will be eligible to receive the discount, while about 10 million others are set to be stripped of the allowance.

People will only receive the payment if they meet the eligibility criteria at some point this week.

Pensioners will receive a letter in October or November informing them if they will receive the benefit, with the payment made in November or December.

But what is Pension Credit, and how can you get it?

Pension Credit is designed to help people over State Pension age and on a low income with daily living costs, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it.

It tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £218.15 per week for single pensioners and to £332.95 for couples.

You could get an extra £81 a week if you claim any of the following disability benefits:

Attendance Allowance

the middle or highest rate from the care component of Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

the daily living component of Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

the daily living component of Adult Disability Payment (ADP) at the standard or enhanced rate

Currently, around 1.4 million pensioners in Britain receive Pension Credit. However, many are still not claiming this extra financial help.

Other benefits are also available to those on pension credit such as assistance with housing and council tax costs, as well as scoring extra help with heating bills.

Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, said: “The £22 billion blackhole inherited from the previous governments means we are having to take tough decisions now to fix the foundations of our economy – including making the Winter Fuel Payments available to those most at need.

“1.3 million pensioners are already going to get help with fuel bills this year because they’re claiming pension credit – but thousands more are eligible. So, if you know someone who could get pension credit and help with their fuel bills, now is the time to help them apply for pension credit.”

Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall added: “Thousands of pensioners are missing out on Pension Credit worth on average £3,900 per year. That needs to change.

“It’s easier than ever to check if you are eligible, including with our online calculator, and if your circumstances have changed since the last time you looked – I urge you to check again.

“Friends, families and neighbours can also encourage their loved ones to apply, so that they are not missing out on this vital benefit.”