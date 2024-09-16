Platt, played by actress Helen Worth, has appeared on the ITV soap for 50 years but back in June announced she would be leaving Corrie.

Previously discussing her exit, Worth said: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world.

“I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding."

Now, a fellow co-star of Worth's on Corrie has potentially 'revealed' the character's exit storyline on the ITV soap.

Gail Platt's Coronation Street exit 'revealed'





Actress Channique Sterling-Brown who plays Dee-Dee Bailey on Corrie was caught posting to her Instagram Story with a hint to Platt's future in the background, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Sterling-Brown shared with followers that they were filming a night shoot writing: "Nothing like a night shoot to make you regret dancing until 2am."

But some eagle-eyed fans spotted a clue to Platt's future in the background, with an estate agent's sign outside No.8, Gail's House.

Fans now believe that Gail will have a happy ending leaving Coronation Street instead of the previously rumoured tragic ending.

Previously, it was announced that Martin Platt would return to the Cobbles as part of Worth's exit but it was later confirmed that actor behind Martin, Sean Wilson, will not be returning.

Despite filming scenes with Gail actress Helen Worth, none of Wilson’s scenes are expected to air and Gail’s exit storyline is being re-written.

A source told The Sun: “It has come as a complete and utter shock to everyone - and his - sudden exit has rocked everyone involved with Corrie.

RECOMMENDED READING

Coronation Street 'legend' Helen Worth to leave the ITV soap after 50 years

“Sean was loving his time on the show, and he was very popular on set.

"He had filmed scenes with loads of the cast, but then suddenly he was summoned to head office, and later it filtered out he wouldn’t be returning or his scenes airing, but no explanation offered.

“Clearly it’s a major blow for bosses who must now find a new magical and happy ending for Helen - but they are confident they’ll pull it out of the bag, and give viewers something wonderful.”