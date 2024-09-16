Gwent Police responded to reports of a disturbance at a property in Greenland Road in Brynmawr just before 6pm on Saturday, September 14.

They attended the scene along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Paramedics took a 68-year-old man to hospital, where he currently remains in a critical condition.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man, and later charged him, with wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

He is due to appear in court later on today on Monday, September 16.

