A MAN in his sixties has been left in a critical condition in hospital following an incident on Saturday evening.
Gwent Police responded to reports of a disturbance at a property in Greenland Road in Brynmawr just before 6pm on Saturday, September 14.
They attended the scene along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
Paramedics took a 68-year-old man to hospital, where he currently remains in a critical condition.
Officers arrested a 24-year-old man, and later charged him, with wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.
He is due to appear in court later on today on Monday, September 16.
A full statement from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a disturbance at an address in Greenland Road, Brynmawr at around 5.50pm on Saturday 14 September.
"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
"A 68-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
"A 24-year-old man was arrested, and later charged with wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.
"He is due to appear in court today (Monday 16 September)."
