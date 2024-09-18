The works at Pontypool & New Inn railway station to improve accessibility began years ago.

The scheme's cost has more than doubled to around £7.2m from its initial estimate of £3.5m.

Earlier this year, work was delayed for safety reasons and to make it fully accessible for the local community.

The site will be visited by contractors on September 16 and over seven weeks regrading and resurfacing will be carried out.

Councillor Nick Byrne gave an update on the railway station in a social media post.

"After months of trying we have finally had a site meeting, and a presentation of the main safety works that are to be carried out.

"Contractors will be on site from Monday September 19 and will take up to seven weeks to complete the works, which include, regrading and resurfacing.

"The timescales reflect the difficulty of getting heavy machinery and materials on to the platform due to the train service."

Read more

In May 2024, a joint statement from Network Rail and Torfaen County Borough Council explained platform gradients, drainage and industry regulation were behind the delay.

"We continue to work together, along with Transport for Wales, to get the station at Pontypool & New Inn open as quickly as possible.

“Any new facility of this nature is subject to industry regulation and there remain some outstanding issues, mainly around platform gradients and drainage, that need to be resolved before the facility can be granted authorisation to open.

“Unfortunately resolving these issues has led to some delays but they are being addressed to ensure the facility can be used safely once it is operational.

"We are working hard to make sure these are completed quickly so we can deliver a brand new station which is both safe and fully accessible for the local community.”

A spokesperson for Torfaen Council also added at the time: “Unfortunately, outstanding historical issues have been identified which need to be resolved before it can open.

"We are working hard to make sure these are completed as soon as possible, so we can deliver a brand-new station which is both safe and fully accessible for the local community.”

The original enhancement plans for the railway station include a new Park and Ride (200 spaces) with EV charging spaces, DDA compliant platform access and improved station facilities including cycling facilities.