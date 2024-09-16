Extensive refurbishments have been made to 'transform' the former doctors’ surgery at Monmouth House into a funeral home.

New features include a wood panelled chapel, specially commissioned from Andrew Williams of Quails Interiors, where relatives can pay their last respects to loved ones.

The new office is located by the main town's free car park and there is also limited parking available on site.

Their reception is staffed by two local women, Diane Richards and Jayne Hancock, who are supported by Tovey's existing team of funeral directors from their main office on Newport’s Cardiff Road.

James Tovey said: “We are delighted to have purchased this well-situated building in Maryport Street which previously operated as a GP surgery.

"For many years we have looked after families in the Usk and surrounding areas and felt there was a need for a local provision to serve the community.”

The date of the official opening marked the 60th anniversary of Humphrey joining the family business.

Humphrey’s granddaughter, Emily, is now the seventh generation to be involved.

James added: “We are committed to continuing the hard work carried out by previous generations of our family, ably assisted by our many dedicated and caring staff members who themselves have often worked with us for decades.

“Caring for the deceased and their bereaved families is a privilege and we are honoured to be able to bring this service to Usk and to support local families in their hour of need.”

The official opening was carried out by The Mayor of Usk, Kay Peacock, supported by Tony Kear, Chair of Usk Businesses, Shops and Events.

In attendance were Ross Hickton, First Vice President of National Society of Allied Independent Funeral Directors and Barry Pritchard, Immediate Past President of National Association of Funeral Directors.

The chapel was blessed by Reverend Sally Ingle-Gillis, Ministry Area Leader for The Heart of Monmouthshire.

Tovey Bros was first established in 1860 and is one of Wales’ oldest family funeral directors.

It is owned by father and son, Humphrey and James Tovey, the fifth and sixth generations of the family to work in the business.

Many local people have already called in to ask questions about funeral plans or to have a look around the building.

For anyone interested, an open day will be held between 10am and 4pm on Saturday 5th October.

Everyone is welcome to call in for a chat with the team and to see how the building has been 'transformed.'