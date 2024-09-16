Thousands of athletes will take part in the event, featuring a 2.3-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run to finish.

The event starts at 7.30am and is predicted to end at 1am the following morning.

The 387/8 Coastal Cruiser bus will not operate on the day of the Ironman race, yet services will remain the same on September 21 and September 23.

There will also be restrictions in Tenby town centre on September 21 due to Ironkids competing in running races.

However, a park and ride shuttle bus will be available on Saturday and Sunday from Carew Airfield and Saundersfoot while emergency services will have full access.

As for the A40 and A477, these roads will remain open because they won’t facilitate access from east to west during the event.

For more information about road closures and alternative routes, residents can visit the IRONMAN website to plan their route.

Bike course closure and run course closure maps are available on the IRONMAN website too.

For any other IRONMAN Wales access questions, please contact wales@ironmanroadaccess.com or call 03330 11 66 00.