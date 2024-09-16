Earlier this year, the Cabinet Secretary announced a three phase-plan on 20mph, including a National Listening Programme over the summer, which encouraged people to get involved and have their say. Welsh Government published revised guidance for highway authorities in July.

The first two phases of the plan are complete. Local authorities are now in the process of reviewing feedback from people, business, and communities across Wales to ensure 20mph is targeted on the right roads.

A number of councils are now starting to set out the final stage of the plan by publishing information on the amount of feedback received and the next steps.

Once their review is complete, if local authorities decide to change the speed limit on an individual road, a statutory Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) process will commence – providing a further opportunity for engagement with local people.

The latest statistics provide encouraging signs that things are moving in the right direction, with a fall in collisions and a reduction in speeds.

Speaking ahead of the one-year anniversary, Ken Skates said: “I wanted to give people a voice on 20mph in their area and I am grateful to everyone who has shared feedback with their local council over the past few months.

“I want to build from the broad consensus that 20mph is right where people live, work and play – this is about getting the right speeds on the right roads.

“I want to pay tribute to our partners in local government. I’m pleased that local authorities are starting to move into the final stages of the plan. This will move at different paces in different places, according to local circumstances and the amount of feedback received.”

Chair of the Welsh Local Government Association, Cllr Andrew Morgan added: “Local authorities welcome the further funding and support offered by the Welsh Government to get the right speeds on the right roads but are faced with challenging decisions.

"We will need to carefully balance the benefits and disbenefits of raising speeds. Safety of all road users will be at the heart of the decisions we take.”