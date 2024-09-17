Torfaen County Borough Council has received the following planning applications:
Rendering application
Bron Afon Community Housing has applied for permission to put a render finished on the front and side walls of brick buildings at 24 to 42 Albion Road, Pontypool.
Pods at Morrisons
WM Morrisons Ltd has applied to erect a WeBuyAnyCar pod structure and a Autoglass Repair pod structure at its site at St David’s Road, Cwmbran.
