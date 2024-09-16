The £33m project, which will mark its first anniversary on Tuesday, September 17, has garnered heavy amounts of criticism from the public and opposing politicians alike since its inception.

The convoy took place over the weekend of September 14 and 15, and travelled from its starting point in Cardiff, and headed west before finishing its journey in Newport on the Sunday.

The convoy was part of an ongoing protest against the blanket 20mph speed limit in place across Wales, which many people, including politicians, have described as "unpopular".

Transport Minister for Wales, Ken Skates recently admitted that the project had been met with some criticism, but refused to end it.

In reaction to this latest stance from the Welsh Government, Welsh Conservative Shadow Transport Minister Natasha Asghar MS said: "Labour politicians have now admitted on countless occasions after listening exercises that their 20mph policy is unpopular but refuse to end it.

"The only common-sense approach would be to follow what the Welsh Conservatives have said since day one - scrap the £33m scheme altogether and get Wales moving again."

It seems this reaction is one that many of the Welsh public would agree with, as hundreds turned out for this convoy protest, with the peaceful protest on Tuesday set to complete the protest, between 1-4pm, to conclude on the steps of the Senedd to coincide with the first anniversary of the legislation having been passed.

This is after nearly 500,000 people signed a petition against the legislation. The Welsh Labour Government says they are listening but the group says so far it is hard to see any evidence for that statement.

The organisers of the protest, the Senedd Lobby Group, previously said in a statement: "Nothing has changed other than the problem being deflected onto local authorities who then have their hands tied by the guidance from the Welsh Labour Government."

According to data released by the Welsh Government, which shows an increase in deaths and serious injuries across all roads combined for the first 6 months of available data.

In the fourth quarter of 2022/2023 there was an increase of six deaths and 26 serious injuries, and in the first quarter of 2023/24 there was no decrease in deaths and an increase of 10 serious injuries.

Members of the Senedd are being invited to talk with the protesters at any one of the start, breaks and finishing points of the protest convoy, with the group promising they will provide a friendly welcome and an opportunity for a two-way discussion.