Extension approval

Approval has been granted through delegated powers for the conversion and extension of an existing garage to provide accommodation for multi-generational living at 107 Chapel Road, Abergavenny.

Yes for tree felling

The removal of a number of trees and shrubs at 2 Orchard Close, Abergavenny, has been granted under delegate powers. The council also approved a 25 per cent crown reduction to a single birch tree at the front of 1 Herbert Close, Abergavenny, using delegated powers.

Also approved under delegate powers were the felling of a dead ash tree at 1 Cherry Tree Cottages, Llanfair Kilgeddin; the felling of holly trees at 27 Old Market Street, Usk; the felling of an acacia tree at Florentia House, Mount Way, Chepstow; the removal of a 20ft bay tree at 35 Whitecross Street, Monmouth; tree works to trees subject to a tree preservation order at 67 Hereford Road, Monmouth, and tree works at 21 St Lawrence Park, Chepstow.

Energy efficiency work

Permission has been granted under delegated powers for an energy efficiency retrofit scheme at a number of properties in Newland Way and also 82 Woodland View, Wyesham. The work will include external wall insulation, replacement front doors, new roof covering, additional solar panels, new sofit and fascia boards, replacement of all rainwater good and the replacement of a concrete walkway with a lightweight steel frame walkway.

Historic property

A plan to convert the Gatehouse next to St Marys Church, Usk, into a family home have been approved after being referred to Cadw. The proposal included re-roofing the structure, timber repairs, replacement leadlight windows, removal of a timber staircase, remodelling an existing stone staircase, masonry structural repairs, the construction of new internal partitions, new floor and ceiling finishes and mechanical and electrical installations.

Agricultural building

Plans for a steel frame agricultural building for the storage of straw and machinery at Croes Las Farm, Raglan, have been deemed acceptable by a delegated officer.

Annex plans

Plans for an annex to an existing dwelling and garage at Coalpots Farm, Shirenewton, have been approved by a delegated panel.

Extension approval

A single storey extension at the back of 3 Turnpike Close, Chepstow, has been approved under delegated powers.

Plans withdrawn

Plans for a timber cabin for the use as a holiday let at 1 Palmyra Villas, St Mary’s Road, Monmouth, have been withdrawn.

Alteration plans withdrawn

Plans for internal alterations at 24 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, to create four one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit have been withdrawn.

New condensers for pub

Wetherspoons has been granted permission through delegate powers for three new condensers at the back of the Coliseum, Lion Street, Abergavenny.

Yes for extension

An application for a single storey extension at the front and detached garage at Hazeldene, West End, Magor, have been approved under delegate powers.

Garage conversion approval

Plans to convert a garage into living accommodation at 108 St Lawrence Park, Chepstow, have been approved under delegated powers. The plans also included an extension at the back of the property to provide a dining room and a link to the garage.