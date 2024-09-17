The third annual Gareth Bale Festival of Sport on September 14-15 saw more than 100 children from some of the most underserved communities in South Wales given the chance to sample a wide variety of sports, while 84 junior golfers contested an elite junior championship at the renowned Ryder Cup venue.

Organised in partnership with Wales Golf, StreetGames and CAA Sports, the multi-sport event saw Bale try his hand at sports including cricket, badminton, table tennis and skateboarding, as he inspired youngsters from community groups to enjoy the many benefits of sporting participation.

Children were invited to try out a range of different sports (Image: Celtic Manor Resort)

Bale, the former Real Madrid superstar who is Wales’s record goalscorer, also took part in Q&A sessions with the young people attending before presenting the Gareth Bale Championship trophy to the winning golfer following two days of intense competition on Celtic Manor’s Montgomerie and Roman Road golf courses.

Bale said: “This is the third year that we have held the Gareth Bale Festival of Sport and this one has been the best yet.

"As a boy, I played every sport I could and I’m sure that helped my development as an athlete. That’s why it’s great to see young people in Wales getting the chance to try lots of different sports they might not otherwise get the chance to.

“I’m also a very keen golfer so I was thrilled to see such a high standard of competition played out on the fantastic golf courses here at Celtic Manor.

"It’s very important to give young golfers opportunities for elite competition and provide pathways for their development to the top of the game.

Bale even tried his hand at skateboarding (Image: Celtic Manor Resort) David Griffin, Resort Operations Director at Celtic Manor, said: “We are delighted to host this event and support this brilliant initiative to bring more sporting opportunities to young people.

"We are committed to supporting golf development here at Celtic Manor, having hosted our own Junior Wales Open for many years and our Golf Academy is a practice base for the Welsh national team and development squads.”

Claire Lane, StreetGames National Director, Wales, said: “At StreetGames, we are committed to breaking down barriers and ensuring that all young people, regardless of background, have the opportunity to experience the transformative power of sport.

"The Gareth Bale Festival of Sport is a perfect example of how we can provide children with the chance to explore a range of sports, helping them find their passion and stay active.

"This event is also a critical step in our mission to establish year-round, multisport opportunities in underserved communities, opening pathways for young people to grow into volunteers and community leaders.

"It’s a reminder to mainstream sports providers of the importance of adapting to meet the needs of all young people, especially those from low-income areas.”

Children were invited to lots of sports to find out if they had a favourite (Image: Celtic Manor Resort) Theo Baker, Head of Participation at Wales Golf, said: “Both the Festival of Sport and the Gareth Bale Championship have gone from strength to strength over the last three years.

"We are working together to show the benefits that sport can bring to people and communities, and it’s fantastic to be able to do this at an iconic venue like Celtic Manor.

"These are exciting times for golf in Wales with Gareth’s involvement and next year the AIG Women’s Open Championship will be held in Wales for the first time at Royal Porthcawl.”