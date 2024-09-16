New Olé, which prides itself on serving authentic Spanish tapas from an intimate and uniquely-decorated site on Cardiff Road, has won another award to add to their collection, this time securing the award for 'Best Mediterranean Establishment' at the 7th Food Awards Wales 2024.

Owner of New Olé, Antonio Bautista-Vazquez, and host, Fay Rowland, have said they were "absolutely thrilled" after they won the award.

Antonio Bautista-Vazquez (owner) and Fay Rowland (host) with the award for New Olé (Image: New Olé)

Mr Bautista-Vazquez and Ms Rowland, said: "We were immensely proud to be finalists at the prestigious Food Awards Wales 2024, thanks to our incredible customers who voted for us.

"We were up against some incredible establishments and didn’t expect to win, we were astonished when we were announced as regional winners in the Best Mediterranean Establishment category, to be recognised is a huge blessing."

Owner of New Olé, Antonio Bautista-Vazquez (Image: New Olé) Host and front-of-house, Fay Rowland (Image: New Olé)

A spokesperson for The 7th Food Awards Wales said: “It’s an honour for us to highlight the top food establishments and businesses that have stood out amongst the rest in the Welsh food industry

This year’s finalists reflect the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees and managers who are always ensuring that locals and visitors eat well.

Award for 'Best Mediterranean Establishment' at the Food Awards Wales 2024 (Image: New Olé)

According to the organisers, these awards "look to honour the top culinary destinations in Wales while recognising the hard work and efforts of those committed to always providing the country with the freshest of products and amazing delights.

"They also showcase the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, hotel restaurants, cafes and bistros, as well as those who help us explore new flavours and cuisines from different cultures."

New Olé restaurant's wall of awards (Image: Newsquest)

New Olé is no stranger to receiving awards. In the past, they said the awards have been rolling in since they opened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurant Guru 2023 crowned New Olé restaurant the winners of ‘Best Restaurant in Newport 2023’ and ‘Best Croquettes in Newport 2023’.

New Olé restaurant's decked seating area (Image: Newsquest)

Along with this, New Olé came top at the Welsh Restaurant Awards 2023.