Attendees were lucky enough that the September sun came out for them, with some complaining of sun burn.

Usk Farmers’ Club have held the Usk Show on the second Saturday in September every year since 1844.

It is a celebration of ‘the very best of Monmouthshire farming and rural life.’

(Image: Newsquest) Last summer, The Guardian named the 180-year-old Usk Show, which takes place just outside the Monmouthshire town, as one of the top ten agricultural shows in the UK.

This year’s show featured Horse Show and Show Jumping Competitions, as well as Goats, Rabbits, Horticulture, Homecrafts, a Companion Dog Show, Steam Corner and Vintage Tractors.

The Poultry Show also returned this year following the lifting of the Avian Influenza restrictions.

The dressage section proved to be hugely popular and kept organisers busy over the course of the day.

(Image: Newsquest) Visitors enjoyed the vintage vehicles and food courts dotted around the Usk Showground site.

Farmers and visitors brought their competitive spirit, entering their best cider apples, flower bouquets and other produce for judging.

The Main Ring hosted Paul Hannam & his Quad Bike Stunt Show.

The Countryside Ring, opening an hour later at 10am, exhibited an exciting array of wildlife including falcons, alpacas and Basset Hounds.

(Image: Newsquest)Every year, the holder of the best “in steam” exhibit leaves with The Haining Trophy with rosettes awarded to other standouts in the marquee.

The miniature electric and steam railways, run by the City of Newport Model Engineering Society, is another popular fixture of the annual show.

Over 300 traders attend the outdoor event each year, as well as inside the Craft Marquee, shopping mall and Food Market.

You can check out their website for information on next year’s show.