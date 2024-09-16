These closures come as a result of works taking place in various locations up and down the M4 including on the Prince of Wales Bridge as well as near Cardiff and Swansea.

These are the sections of the M4, according to Traffic Wales and National Highways, that will experience road closures this week (September 16 to 22).

M4 road closures this week (September 16 to 22)

Junction 23A (Magor) - both directions

When: Wednesday to Friday (September 18 to 20)

Both the onslip and offslips eastbound on the M4 at junction 23A (Magor) will be closed overnight from Wednesday to Thursday (September 18 to 19) due to maintenance works.

Meanwhile, the offslip and onslip westbound at junction 23A will be closed overnight from Thursday to Friday (September 19 to 20) due to maintenance works.

Both these closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am.

Junction 30 (Cardiff Gate) to 32 (Coryton) - westbound

When: Friday to Saturday (September 20 to 21)

The M4 will be closed westbound between junction 30 (Cardiff Gate) and 32 (Coryton) overnight from Friday to Saturday due to roadworks.

This closure will be in place from 8pm until 6am.

Junction 43 (Llandarcy) - both directions

When: Monday to Tuesday (September 16 to 17)

The entry slip road on the M4 at junction 43 (Llandarcy) will be closed on Monday and Tuesday (September 16 and 17) due to maintenance work.

This closure will be in place from 8pm until 6am and diversions will be in place.

These overnight works have been ongoing since September 8.

Prince of Wales Bridge lane closures

A lane is closed in each direction with a contraflow and a reduced speed limit in place on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

This is due to ongoing resurfacing works being carried out to repair the central section of the bridge.

This is the first time these kinds of works have been carried out on the Prince of Wales Bridge since it opened in 1996.

A lane on the M49 on the approach to the M4 at the junction 22 roundabout is also closed.

This is to help traffic move safely onto the Prince of Wales Bridge and into the roadworks.

These works are expected to be finished by the end of autumn.

But National Highways said: "But we’ll be doing everything we can to get the work done as quickly as possible."