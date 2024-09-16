The presenter shared a video as she lay in her hospital bed sharing that she was "doubled over in agony" due to a "big kidney stone" that had to be surgically removed.

The ex-BBC Radio 2 presenter told fans: "Gosh! Hello from the hospital. 2pm I was fine. Had just made lunch and was playing with AJ 5 and Cecily nearly two.

"3pm I was doubled over in agony. The scan showed a big kidney stone. OMG! Astoundingly painful. Rushed into the theatre."

Vanessa Feltz rushed to hospital

Feltz also thanked hospital staff adding: "Very grateful thanks to my daughter's nurses porters anaesthetist and wonderful surgeon. Thank you so much."

The radio and TV star added that she was forced to cancel her LBC show due to the pain which she said was more painful than her two natural childbirths.

Feltz added that the kidney stone was 5mm and saw her be immediately operated on by a urologist who used a laser to remove the stone.

Friends and followers of Feltz were quick to show her support as Lisa Snowdon said: "Oh bloody hell V! Super ouch and thank goodness you’re ok. Big love honey."

While Kate Thornton posted: "Ouch! Thank goodness you’re in the right place. Feel better and sending my love x."

Former This Morning host Holly Willoughby's sister Kelly shared: "Oh Vanessa!!!!! You poor thing. Sending you love and healing darling."

Kidney stones are common, with there being several types including calcium stones, struvite stones, uric acid stones and cystine stones.

They can cause severe pain by logging in the tube between the kidney and the bladder.