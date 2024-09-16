Domino's revealed it has made a mistake with its Garlic and Herb and Honey and Mustard dips, The Sun reported.

The two dipping sauces may contain traces of peanuts not mentioned as part of the nutritional information.

Both the 100g ‘Big Dip’ and smaller 25g pots are thought to be affected.

The UK's favourite takeaways

Domino's issues "do not eat" warning

Domino's has apologised for the error and has urged anyone with nut allergies to not eat the dips and dispose of them.

Customers who don't have a peanut allergy will not need to do anything.

A Domino's spokesman, speaking to The Sun, said: "At Domino’s Pizza, the quality of our products and the safety of our customers is the highest priority, particularly when it comes to allergens.

"We have become aware that some of our Garlic & Herb and Honey & Mustard dip may contain traces of peanut.

"This issue may impact both our 100g ‘Big Dip’ pots and the smaller, 25g, pots we provide with our pizzas.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"If you DO HAVE A PEANUT ALLERGY, please dispose of the dips and do not consume them.

"If you DO NOT have a peanut allergy, no further action is required."

The pizza chain offers a full allergy breakdown on its site, The Sun reports, and prides itself on its "transparent nutritional information".