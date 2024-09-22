Following last year’s reportedly ‘record breaking’ production of Beauty and the Beast which attracted over 27,000 attendees, the theatre promises this year ‘to be even more spectacular!’

The Production follows the story of Dick Whittington and his loyal partner The Cat as they begin their journey from Newport in search of friendships, fortune, and fun.

Spokesperson promises, in true pantomime style, a production full of ‘unexpected twists, laugh-out-loud moments, and plenty of audience participation!’

The cast includes Jonathan Houlston taking the lead as Dick Whittington with his first appearance at The Riverfront, and some familiar faces to Newport, Richard Elis and Gareth Tempest, who will be returning for this year’s production.

More of the cast include Aled Pugh for his third year as the Idle Jack, Elian West with the debut as the pantomime’s villain, and an ensemble of dancers and performers.

Advertised as a family friendly show, The Riverfront Theatre invites all ages to enjoy the festive fun and magic.

Tickets can now be booked on the Newport Live website or by phoning The Riverfront on 01633 656757.

"Audiences are invited to join in on the adventure where anything is possible."