A lane on the A4042 between Court Farm roundabout and Pontypool roundabout will be closed for several days.
The southbound lane on the A4042 Court Farm Roundabout will be closed between 8pm and 6am.
The closure will be in place for several days between September 16 and September 19.
It is for roadworks which are part of the barrier and street lighting scheme.
🚧 Roadworks 🚧— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) September 16, 2024
📅 16/09 - 19/09 ⌚ 20:00 - 06:00
📍 #A4042 Court Farm Roundabout - Pontypool Roundabout
Southbound closure. ⛔
Diversion in place. pic.twitter.com/DIBXc6mV8s
