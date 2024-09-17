The move marks another consecutive year of partnership with the Pontypool sports club and highlights Veezu’s dedication to grassroots movements in the area.

As part of the sponsorship, the firm has given the £1,000 which has been used towards new post-protectors.

The sponsorship of New Panteg RFC came about as a result of the Funded by Veezu initiative, which sees the firm helping to fund hundreds of local projects nationwide, and which aims to make a positive difference to residents and communities in the areas in which it operates.

Nathan Bowles, chief executive of Veezu, said: “We’re proud to continue our sponsorship of New Panteg RFC.

“Supporting grassroots sports is central to our commitment to local communities, and we’re excited to help the club with the donation of new post-protectors this season.

“We look forward to seeing the team thrive both on and off the field, and we’re excited to be part of their journey.”

Gareth Taylor, chairman for New Panteg RFC, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Veezu for their continued support and generous sponsorship.

“The donation of the new post-protectors this season is a fantastic addition to the club, and it’s partnerships like this that allow us to maintain and improve our facilities for players and supporters alike.

“We’re excited to continue this journey together and look forward to a successful season ahead.”