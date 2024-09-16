Some children could end up walking a total of nearly six miles a day, to and from school, under Caerphilly County Borough Council’s new proposals.

The council argues it already offers a generous school transport scheme, and its plans would bring the borough in line with Welsh Government minimum distances.

The cuts would also help council leaders address a “huge funding gap” in its budget projections for the next two years.

The local authority spent £10.7 million on school transport last year.

“The council’s transport budget is under significant financial pressure and we are one of the last councils in Wales to offer a more generous discretionary mileage policy,” a Caerphilly County Borough Council spokesperson said.

“These proposed changes have been carefully considered, but it is important that we consult those affected and fully consider the views of the community before we agree any changes in future.”

All mainstream English, Welsh and faith primary and secondary schools would be affected by the proposed changes.

For pupils in primary school, the minimum distance to qualify for council transport would rise from 1.5 miles to two miles.

For pupils in secondary school and post-16 education, the minimum distance would rise from two miles to three miles.

And the minimum distance for the council’s discretionary transport for early years and nursery pupils – which currently depends on spare capacity on school buses – could rise from 1.5 miles to two miles.

Pupils with additional learning needs who attend special schools, pupil referral units or learning support classes will not be affected by the proposals, however.

The council said any changes could come into effect in September 2026, and said the moves could help it address “significant funding challenges” as it tries to tackle an estimated £45m budget gap for the next two years.

Any cuts to school transport would be a “retrograde step” that would threaten to “limit educational opportunities” for children, a Senedd member has warned, however.

Peredur Owen Griffiths, of Plaid Cymru, also branded the proposals “particularly damaging for families without a car” and said they could also pose a logistical challenge for children in Welsh-medium education.

To take part in the public consultation on the council’s proposals, visit https://conversation.caerphilly.gov.uk/home-to-school-transport

Paper copies of the consultation form are available in the council’s libraries, including in Welsh and other languages upon request.

The council will also host a series of drop-in sessions on the proposals, but is yet to confirm the dates and times of most events.

The consultation period ends on Monday October 28.