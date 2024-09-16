A five-year action plan has been put in place to repair and make improvements to Newport’s historic Civic Centre, a Grade II listed municipal building on Godfrey Road in Newport, and the Newport clock tower.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council, said the works will include "work to the roofs, celestial windows in the lantern room, and boiler replacement as well as a backlog of maintenance."

The council and its property partner, Norse, are required to consult with Cadw, Wales’ historic environment service, before any work is done due to the building's Grade II-listed status.

The maintenance programme will consider the work it takes to clean the outside of the building, which includes the clock tower, to meet the outlined requirements for the historic property to preserve it in the proper way.

Councillor Rhian Howells, cabinet member for assets and infrastructure, said: “We have a responsibility to ensure that this civic building is preserved and maintained but given its size and age, that is no small task.

“We know that the condition of the tower has concerned some residents who value it as one of the city’s landmarks, and our priority is to make sure essential work is carried out so the building can serve the residents for many years to come.

“We are awaiting more details of the best way to carry out the cleaning and repointing works that are also required. This, along with the other work that is needed, will be considered fully to ensure that the people of Newport receive the best value for money.

“For instance, initial estimates to clean the clock tower suggest it could cost as much as £100,000 due to complex access issues and the listed status of the building.

“As with other work on the building, we have to work closely with Cadw to meet its requirements for this historic property to best preserve it.”

The date and time of when the projected works will begin have not been announced.