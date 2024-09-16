Police were called to the Shaftesbury area of Newport after there were reports of a young male wearing a grey tracksuit threatening three other young men with a hunting knife and a machete.

He had allegedly shown the hunting style knife to three other males and was threatening to stab them.

“The boy was seen with a curved style hunting knife measuring at approximately seven inches,” said Gwent Police Officer Cari.

“Hunting knives are so dangerous – it is a bit scary how they even exist.”

“It is a worry that young people are in possession of knives because I do not think they realise the risks.

Police searched the teenager’s flat and found ‘a frightening haul of weapons’ before arresting him.

Gwent Police say that they deal with almost 400 calls involving knives every year.

“Knife crime and calls to people carrying knives, especially young people out on the streets, is becoming more and more prevalent now more than ever,” said PC Dan.

“It is such a shame that young men especially feel the need to carry these knives.

“Statistically, the knife you carry is more likely to be used against you than used by you.”

In tonight’s episode of Rookie Cops, you can watch Gwent Police discover the teens harrowing collection of weapons.

It will be streaming on BBC One tonight, September 16 at 8pm, or you can watch it now on BBC iPlayer.