Church Road will be closed and a signed diversion will be in place until (and including) September 18, 2024.

The road closure between the roundabout and Chepstow road is for the urgent repair of a leaking water pipe.

The repair work is being done by Morrison Water Services on behalf of Welsh Water.

What is the diversion route and how will it impact my journey?





The original route (on the left) and the diversion (on the right) (Image: Google)

The diversion in place is an extra 4.2 miles which will add approximately nine minutes to your journey.

It requires drivers to go via Chepstow Road, the B4245, Crick Road and the A48 direction.

Although this may be more in peak times due to the influx of extra traffic along the route.