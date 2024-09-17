Former BBC news presenter, Huw Edwards, has avoided jail after admitting accessing indecent images of children as young as seven. The 63-year-old previously admitted three charges of 'making' indecent photographs after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile, Alex Williams, over WhatsApp.

Rani Govender, child safety online policy manager at the NSPCC, said: “Online child sexual abuse is at record levels and offenders like Edwards who fuel this crime should be in no doubt about its severity and the impact it has on victims."

Ms Govender highlighted how third-party companies can safeguard the victims, and said: “Companies must also act by putting technology in place that can identify and disrupt child abuse images being shared on their messaging services so victims can be safeguarded and offenders prosecuted.

“If anyone is sent or sees a child abuse image online they should report it immediately.

"The NSPCC Helpline is available for advice and support in this situation or if you are concerned about the safety of a young person."

Those that are concerned or need support can contact the NSPCC Helpline by calling 0808 800 5000 or emailing help@NSPCC.org.uk.