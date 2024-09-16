The collision involving one car and two people took place on Sunday September 15 at around 7.45pm.

The man and woman attended hospital for treatment, but the injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.

The fire and rescue service and police attended the scene of the incident.

The road closed between Varteg and Blaenavon and re-opened around noon the next day (September 16).

Road reopened.



Officers have now reopened Varteg Road, Blaenavon following a road traffic collision earlier today.



Thank you for your patience.



— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) September 15, 2024

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Varteg Road, Blaenavon at around 7.45pm on Sunday 15 September.



"Officers attended, along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.



"The collision involved one car and two people, a man and a woman, attended hospital for treatment."