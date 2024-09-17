TWO men and two women have appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court after being charged with drug dealing offences in Abertillery.
The four defendants are:
- Christopher Rock, 37, of Lancaster Street, Six Bells, Abertillery
- Toni Anne Giffard, 42, of Adam Street, Abertillery
- Janet Evans, 67, of Lancaster Street, Six Bells, Abertillery
- Ieuan Evans, 35, of Lancaster Street, Six Bells, Abertillery
Rock, Giffard and Janet Evans are accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and concealing/disguising/converting/transferring/removing criminal property.
Ieuan Evans is accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place – a knuckleduster.
The defendants are due to appear in the crown court on October 11.
Rock, Giffard and Janet Evans were granted conditional bail while Ieuan Evans was remanded in custody.
