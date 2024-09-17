Becky Davies, of St Mellons, will be raising money for Ty Hafan to give back to the charity which had ‘a profound impact on her family’.

The event, on October 6, will be the first half marathon Becky has run.

Nathan Davies (Image: submitted) But for her it is not just about the miles, it is about remembering her brother Nathan and doing it for such a special cause.

Nathan died on December 26 last year. He was just 26.

Becky said: “Ty Hafan holds a special place in our hearts, as it provided love and support to my brother during his time there.

“Though he's no longer with us, the memories we shared at Ty Hafan remain cherished treasures and I know that with each step I take, I’ll be carrying his spirit alongside me.”

Nathan had first been admitted to hospital in December 2010 for emergency surgery on a bowel obstruction. In early 2011 he started to deteriorate and a plan was put in place for end of life care.

Becky Davies and her brother Nathan (Image: submitted) That’s when his consultant recommended that the family visit Ty Hafan so Nathan could get the palliative care and support he needed.

Becky said: “He wasn’t absorbing any food and was becoming really weak and frail. We spent a lot of time at Ty Hafan as a family, including Christmas and Nathan’s 14th birthday.”

Despite all the odds, incredibly Nathan started to improve and managed to come home in 2012. He even went off to National Star College a couple of years later, before then living in a residential nursing home near the family.

Becky said: “He was a real success story and got to go off and explore and live a healthy life.

“We remained active members of Ty Hafan and got involved with the family events and volunteered at some fundraising events over the years.”

However, in November 2023, Nathan was admitted back to the University Hospital of Wales with a twisted bowel. Despite having further surgery, he died on Boxing Day.

Becky said: “Nathan was so cheeky and always had a smile on his face. He loved playing in the garden at Ty Hafan and listening to reggae music.

“He was non-verbal and had severe global developmental delay. However, he was very affectionate and loved to be around people – he and I had a very close bond.”

Nathan Davies (Submitted)“We know that the hospice will always remain a safe space for us as a family.

“We can share memories of our brave, inspiring and mischievous young man with staff who knew him and also have the freedom to spend time there together and reflect on the amazing life that he led.

“The Cardiff Half Marathon is a complete first time for me – I’ve done nothing like this before, but I know that Nathan will be with me on the day, and I’m determined to do it for him.”

James Davies-Hale, head of fundraising for Ty Hafan, said: “Every day thousands of families in Wales, like Becky’s family, live knowing that it could be their child’s last, and often without any care or support.

“As a charity, we are dependent on the amazing kindness and generosity of people for more than 85 per cent of the funds that we need to do what we do.

“And right now, Ty Hafan only has enough money to help one in 10 families in Wales who could benefit from our support.

“So we’re super-grateful to Becky, and to everyone who is running the Cardiff Half Marathon for us.

Matt Newman, chief executive at Run 4 Wales, said: “The Cardiff Half Marathon helps to raise more than £3 million for charity each year. We’re always so inspired to hear of the incredible runners taking on the event to raise money for important causes close to their heart.

“Ty Hafan is a fantastic charity that helps so many young people and their families. We wish Becky the best of luck for race day and can’t wait to cheer her over the finish line.”