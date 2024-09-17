Abergavenny is gearing up for the wall2wall Jazz Festival 2024, which is hosted by the Black Mountain Jazz Club .

The festival will take place over the weekend of September 27 to 29.

It has become a key part of the UK jazz scene, promising a weekend packed with exceptional music, world-class performances, and a unique atmosphere.

The wall2wall Jazz Festival consistently brings some of the finest jazz musicians from across the UK and beyond to Monmouthshire, and 2024 is set to be no exception.

This year’s line-up features a mix of established stars and emerging talent, with styles ranging from traditional jazz to contemporary fusion.

The festival opens on Friday night with award-winning saxophonist Hannah Horton and her quartet.

Saturday night sees the Jay Phelps Quintet featuring Canadian trumpeter Jay Phelps, with a tribute to the legendary Miles Davis celebrating some of Davis’ most iconic albums.

The festival will close in style on Sunday evening with The Jeremy Sassoon Quintet, renowned for their energetic live performances, as they deliver their soulful Ray Charles Project.

One of the highlights of the festival is its popular Sunday Afternoon Community Sessions.

This year, a Samba band will kick off proceedings at 1:30pm, starting at the junction of Frogmore Street and Baker Street before winding its way towards Cross Street, stopping to perform along the way.

Coming from the opposite direction will be the New Orleans Strollers, leaving the Angel Hotel at 2pm, also making stops before completing its journey at about 4pm.

Several venues around town will host performances by some of South Wales' finest jazz musicians.

For more details of both ticketed and free events, go to www.blackmountainhazz.co.uk.