The Roving Sommelier Drinks & Deli opened last week in the heart of Newport, in the popular market food court.

Owner Robert Giorgione has 17 years of experience in the front of house hospitality industry having worked in London for more than a decade, including at the top-end department store Harvey Nichols in 1996.

Items sold at the Roving Sommelier in Newport Market (Image: LoftCo)

He has also worked for his family's restaurant just outside Bristol for many years, and eventually decided to set up his own business in Newport as he had family connections to the city, with his grandparents having lived there, and it being the city where his mother grew up and went on to meet his father.

With Mediterranean and English heritage, Mr Giorgione decided to open an Mediterranean-inspired deli, selling a range of food and drink, inspired by both his background and his love of Wales, including Spanish charcuterie, Welsh cheese, olives, vinegars, Welsh lady chutneys, tapenade, condiments, pesto, authentic drinks, relish, kombucha, soft drinks and alcohols, Welsh chocolates and biscuits, Monmouthshire honey, amaretto biscuits, and flavoured chocolates.

Mr Giorgione explained that he chose Newport Market as the place to open his business because it is an "exciting and vibrant place" offering good food and drink.

He continued: "This is what I felt was missing in Newport Market, and I've always wanted to do this since I was young, like a deli, selling food and drink.

Robert Giorgione of the Roving Sommelier in Newport Market (Image: LoftCo)

"I wanted to create that vibe focusing on authenticity and quality

Here is a good niche to have this kind of thing focusing on top quality."

The Roving Sommelier Drinks and Deli officially opened in Newport Market just days ago, and currently has opening hours of Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 6pm, Friday and Saturday 10am until 7pm and Sunday 11am to 4pm.

You can find the Roving Sommelier Drinks and Deli next to the Little Bros sweet shop in Newport Market.