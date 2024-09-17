The packet of sweets started out as just one flavour – Drumstick original Rasberry and Milk – but now the range has been expanded with other options.

Customers can buy Drumstick Strawberry & Cream, Drumstick Sour Cherry & Apple, Drumstick Bubblegum, Drumstick Rhubarb & Custard and Drumstick Banana & Blueberry.

A new addition is joining the fleet this Halloween as the confectionary company launches its first-ever Halloween-themed Squashies.

Swizzels has launched a new twist on its popular Squashies in time for Halloween (Image: Swizzels)

The new packet of sweets, called Squashies Squeletons, is filled with sweets of three flavours and they’re all skeleton shape.

Customers can look forward to eating the Sour Apple, Strawberry and Orange sweets but they’re only available until stocks last as the sweets have launched for Halloween.

Squashies Squeletons can be bought in major supermarkets including Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons as well as B&M, Home Bargains and convenience stores across the UK now.

The sweets have an RRP (recommended retail price) of £1.15 per bag and have the same foamy, soft texture as traditional Squashies.

Fans shared their excitement as Swizzles announced Squashies Squeletons, with one commenting on its Instagram post: "Omg need these!!"

#ScranWatch



🥤 Coke Zero Oreo: Closer to Vanilla Coke than Oreo, but still a very decent effort for a change.



🍬 Squashies Skeletons: Class as always. Never trust someone that doesn't love Squashies IMO. pic.twitter.com/g1IuycU03Z — 🍔 Gastro Celtic 🍀 (@Gastro_Celtic) September 13, 2024

Another one said: "YES PLEASE".

An account on X, formerly Twitter, put the new sweets to the test and described them as "class as always".

They added: "Never trust someone that doesn't love Squashies IMO."

This Halloween, Swizzles will also be offering sweet fans its popular vegan-friendly Variety Bags, featuring Scrumptious Sweets, Luscious Lollies and Curious Chews.

Sheltering our Squashies from the rain, very ✨demure✨, very ✨cutesy✨, very ✨mindful✨. 🍬 pic.twitter.com/LYexAIr5Ca — Squashies (@squashies1) August 20, 2024

They’re priced from £1.25 and they contain individually wrapped treats so they’re ideal for parties, spooky gatherings and sharing with trick-or-treaters.

The Swizzels Halloween range also features seasonal sweets like Mummy Mix, Trick or Treat Lolly Mix and Monster Treats.

If you’re looking for a bigger shareable treat with individually wrapped sweets, the Swizzels Sweet Shop Favourites Tub is a bestseller at Halloween.

Available from £5, it’s available at major supermarkets and convenience stores across the country.

Claire Lee, senior brand manager at Swizzels, said: "We're excited to introduce our uniquely shaped Halloween treats, designed to help fans sweeten their Halloween celebrations.

“With flavours like Sour Apple, Strawberry, and Orange, our limited-edition Squashies Squeletons offer a frightfully fresh and exciting twist on the classic Squashies.

“Our ghoulishly good Variety Bags, Tubs, and Squashies Mini bags are also packed with treats for every trick-or-treater.

“Whether you're hosting a Halloween party, greeting trick-or-treaters, or cozying up for a quiet night in, our Squashies Squeletons and Swizzels favourites are the ultimate treats for a spooktacular night. At Swizzels, we don’t do tricks, just tasty treats!”