What is The Famous Five about?





The Famous Five is based on Enid Blyton’s iconic stories and follows the daring young explorers as they encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger and astounding secrets, explains the BBC.

Series two takes them into strange and challenging waters as they face life during wartime and the hazards of growing up.

Our fearless young heroes will encounter a host of new problems in series two with Julian being under strict instructions to be a responsible older brother and keep his siblings safe whilst George is committed to seeking out the best and biggest adventures against Julian’s advice.

Dick is trying to be brave as the threat of war gets closer and Anne's formidable self-assurance is growing by the day.

This is all while Timmy the dog is deeply perturbed by the dwindling availability of sausages in Kirrin Cottage.

Full cast list for series two of The Famous Five

Diaana Babnicova returns as George alongside Elliott Rose as Julian, Kit Rakusen as Dick and Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne.

Making up the fifth member of The Famous Five and the gang’s faithful furry friend, is Kip, the Bearded Collie Cross playing Timmy the dog.

Also returning to the cast are Jack Gleeson, James Lance, Ann Akinjirin.

They will be joined by new cast members, including:

Maria Pedraza (Money Heist, Elite)

Amir Wilson (His Dark Materials)

James Wilby (Poldark)

Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey)

Jemima Rooper (Geek Girl)

Jonathan Aris (Sherlock)

Jamie Andrew Cutler (The Hurricane Heist)

Rooper starred as George in the 1990s Famous Five TV series and now takes on the role of Angela Clutterbuck, a guest staying at a mysterious hotel.

James Lance said: “I am delighted to be back playing Uncle Quentin in The Famous Five. This series is a gem. It is a privilege to be working with our wonderful cast with the sweetest co-star, dear Kip who plays Timmy the dog as we follow him on these magical adventures.”

Nicolas Winding Refn, creator and executive producer, said: “The excitement I feel for the return of The Famous Five fills my inner child with pure content.

“It is an adventure to manifest the youthful fantasies of my imagination and watch these characters, essentially my lifelong friends, continue to blossom and evolve. This second season is sure to inspire and elicit unadulterated elation!”

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education, said: “The glorious first series of The Famous Five brought families together to enjoy these timeless British stories which are so loved around the world.

“Homegrown stories, that resonate across generations and across frontiers, are a key part of our strategy and it’s such a joy to see the return of the young adventurers as they take on daring new mysteries.”

You can watch the first series of The Famous Five on BBC iPlayer now.