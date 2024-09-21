Khyber Kebab House, on Corporation Road in Newport, had a food hygiene inspection on Tuesday, August 13.

Khyber Kebab House offers authentic Afghan flavours in the heart of Newport, including "fresh kebabs, vibrant meals, and a warm welcome".

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Each inspection is carried out under three categories - hygienic food handling, which covers preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, covering including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, and the management of food safety, which is defined as the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

According to these three categories, Khyber Kebab House was classed as good in each category.

As a result of these gradings, the overall food hygiene rating given to Khyber Kebab House has been five stars, or very good.

Khyber Kebab House is open at 171 Corporation Road on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 4pm and midnight.