The Cwrt Henllys, a restaurant and bar located in Henllys Village in Cwmbran, has been listed for sale.

Estate agents who listed the property for sale, Sidney Phillips, have described the property as "a renowned dining and function venue" with four en-suite bedrooms for rent.

The asking price, set at £55,000, includes the sale of the interconnected carvery and function room, a public bar and pool room, private accommodation, and is available on "sensible free-of-tie lease."

The property comprises a large open plan restaurant which blends carpeted and stripped wood-effect flooring, a carvery unit, conservatory / function room, and a catering kitchen with non-slip floor, tiled walls, extraction hood, and a selection of commercial catering equipment.

According to the listing, the restaurant, bars and function room can seat more than 100 guests (approximately 145), while the decked seating area and lawn can seat another 60.

On the first floor sits the owner's accommodation, with a large open plan lounge and kitchen, bathroom, office, utility room, and two en-suite double bedrooms.

Down the hallway, there are an additional four en-suite double bedrooms with one that has been used as a bridal suite.

Outside, guests will find a decked seating area which can seat around 40 people, while the lawn can seat another 20.

Prospective owners will also hold access to a tarmac car park, which can accommodate approximately 18 vehicles.

The business is available for leasehold, with the sellers setting an asking price of £55,000. Interested buyers would need to contact estate agents, Sidney Phillips, for more information.