The Brombil Reservoir - located in Margram, Neath Port Talbot - went viral on social media back in 2021, prompting an influx of visitors to the site leading to traffic chaos and litter issues.

It became such a problem for nearby residents, Neath Port Talbot council was forced to ask visitors to stay away, according to the BBC.

A video of the reservoir posted on TikTok in 2022 by UK Hidden Gems received more than one million views.

Viral 'hidden' South Wales reservoir up for sale

This will be the third time within a year Brombil Reservoir has been up for sale.

It was first put on the market back in 2023 at an asking price of £75,000.

The sale, it seems, didn't go as planned and on February 27, 2024, the viral south Wales reservoir went back on the market at £30,000.

On March 11, it was bought for half that (£15,000), according to the BBC.

Brombil Reservoir became a viral sensation on social media during lockdown. (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto) Samantha Price, who handled the sale back in March for Watts & Morgan, said the site was "high risk" and required a structural surveyor's report every 10 years because it sits above residential units.

Ms Price, speaking to the BBC, added: "You've got to be a certain type of person to own it, you've got to work on it when the time comes.

"Once it goes through the auction house, you might get investors from London, who would think nothing of spending £30,000, that's the guide price.

"They might just buy it and sit on it for a bit."

Now it appears Brombil Reservoir is back on the market, according to Sky News.

The news network said it has returned to the market with a new guide price of between £20,000 and £25,000.

The reservoir, which has become known as the "blue lagoon", has a surface area of just over an acre.

The site was previously being advertised to prospective purchasers as having potential for leisure and tourism developments, subject to planning permission.