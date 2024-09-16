In a post on Facebook, the health board said: "Like other Health Boards across Wales we are under severe pressure this evening due to large amounts of very poorly people attending our hospitals.

"Our Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital is extremely busy (with long waits to see a doctor) and we have very few beds available across our hospitals to accommodate patients requiring admission.

"We need to ask for your support by only attending The Grange University Hospital if it is life threatening, or you have a very serious injury.

"If you need medical help, please think carefully about the services you choose.

"If you are unwell and unsure what to do, please check the Gwent Health Guide"

