Tributes have poured in for Marc Aguilar, a 12-year-old boy from St. Mellons, who died suddenly at the weekend. The circumstances around the death remain a mystery, as police are investigating the unexplained death, which took place on Saturday, September 14.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Marc's school Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern, said: "It is with great sadness that we announce that one of our pupils passed away suddenly over the weekend.

"Marc Aguilar of 8 Rhymni 2 was a popular and likeable pupil and a keen sportsman. He had many friends at Bro Edern and he will be missed sorely #TeuluBroEdern"

💔 Gyda thristwch mawr y cyhoeddwn y bu farw un o’n disgyblion yn sydyn dros y penwythnos. Roedd Marc Aguilar o 8 Rhymni 2 yn ddisgybl poblogaidd a hoffus a oedd yn serennu ym myd y campau. Roedd ganddo lawer o ffrindiau ym Mro Edern a bydd colled fawr ar ei ôl 💔 It is with… pic.twitter.com/WWR7OV9fCS — Ysgol Bro Edern (@BroEdern) September 15, 2024

Many have taken to social media to express their sadness and devastation, offering messages of condolences to Marc's friends and family.