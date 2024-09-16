TRIBUTES have poured in for a 'popular and well-liked' 12-year-old boy who died suddenly at the weekend.

Tributes have poured in for Marc Aguilar, a 12-year-old boy from St. Mellons, who died suddenly at the weekend. The circumstances around the death remain a mystery, as police are investigating the unexplained death, which took place on Saturday, September 14.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Marc's school Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern, said: "It is with great sadness that we announce that one of our pupils passed away suddenly over the weekend.

"Marc Aguilar of 8 Rhymni 2 was a popular and likeable pupil and a keen sportsman. He had many friends at Bro Edern and he will be missed sorely #TeuluBroEdern"

Many have taken to social media to express their sadness and devastation, offering messages of condolences to Marc's friends and family.