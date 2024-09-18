CAMERON O'NEILL, 26, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, Newport was conditionally discharged for 18 months after pleading guilty to possession of crack cocaine and possession of cannabis on April 21.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS IVINS, 27, of Foxwood Close, Bassaleg, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when his alcohol level was above the limit on Baneswell Road on July 17.

He must pay £631 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DYLAN HILLMAN, 19, of Pen Y Bryn Court, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted dangerous driving in Ystrad Mynach on July 9, 2023.

He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHLOE BANNER, 27, of Greenways, Ebbw Vale was sentenced to an 18-month community order after she pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating on September 2, 2023.

She was made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a two-year restraining order and ordered to pay £350 compensation.

PAUL MORTLOCK, 45, of The Links, Trevethin, Pontypool was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Bristol Temple Meads train station on February 3.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

JAYNE MAY MORGAN, 48, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on February 21.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

FLORIN LATCU, 36, of Bishton Street, Newport was banned from driving for a month for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Pontypool on October 8, 2023.

He must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

YEVETT WATLING, 35, of Pesley Close, Bishopsworth, Bristol was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with cocaine in her blood on Edlogan Way, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on February 21.

She must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.