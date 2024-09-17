The council is looking for residents’ opinions on how the climate and nature emergency impacts them so it can gather valuable insight on how it can support its communities.

The consultation forms part of the council’s Local Nature Recovery Action Plan and Green Infrastructure Strategy.

The council’s climate and nature emergency strategy is built on four pillars: council emissions, nature recovery, rivers and ocean, and communities and climate.

Central to its efforts is the Nature Recovery pillar, which will be advanced through the Monmouthshire Local Nature Recovery Action Plan and the Green Infrastructure Strategy.

The Monmouthshire Local NRAP is a collaboration between MCC and the Monmouthshire Local Nature Partnership. It provides a roadmap for local conservation efforts, offering practical steps to reverse biodiversity decline and strengthen ecosystem resilience across Monmouthshire.

The Green Infrastructure Strategy encompasses trees, plants, green spaces, grasslands, and water features such as ponds and rivers.

The strategy aims to create a connected network of green spaces to improve health, support biodiversity, enhance ecosystem resilience, increase climate resilience, preserve our landscapes, and promote sustainable economic growth.

The consultation was launched at Usk Show and will run until October 24.

To find out more go to the Monlife website.