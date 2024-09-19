MATTHEW BELLEW, 46, of Bulmore Road, Caerleon, Newport must pay £519 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on February 21.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MARTIN HAUGH, 56, of Richmond Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar must pay £302 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on February 21.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

DAMIEN LUCE, 27, formerly of Cwmbran, now of Parc Prison, Bridgend must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Stafford Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool on February 28.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

RICHARD JONOTHAN JAMES, 51, of Marloes Path, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HAYLEY ARTHUR, 42, of Macaulay Gardens, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ANDREW LYNCH, 40, of Dunlin Avenue, Caldicot must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ISIAS GHIRMAY, 39, of Hoskins Street, Newport must pay £220 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on February 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LOUISE EVANS, 41, of Ash Tree Road, Caerwent, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on February 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

NICHOLAS JOHN DAVIES-THOMAS, 35, of Commercial Street, Senghenydd, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on February 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.