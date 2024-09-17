The 'Fix You' band first teased UK dates with posters spotted at Dublin Castle in Camden, London which is also the spot they first performed live together.

After headlining Glastonbury 2024, Coldplay will visit Hull's Craven Park Stadium and London's Wembley Stadium next August.

Coldplay's latest tour comes ahead of their tenth studio album 'Moon Music'.

Coldplay announce UK Summer 2025 tour

Announcing the tour, the band also confirmed that 10% of profits will be donated to the Music Venue Trust (MVT).

MVT helps and supports grassroots music venues that are struggling to stay open in the current financial climate.

Discussing Coldplay donations, MVT CEO Mark Davyd said: "Coldplay are the perfect example of a UK band who came through the grassroots circuit on their way to worldwide stadium-filling success."

Adding: "It’s fantastic to see them celebrating their own pathway to Wembley by giving back to the grassroots music venues that supported them and recognising the artists and promoters that are struggling more than ever to build their own careers."

MVT will receive donations from the following organisations SJM Concerts, Metropolis Music and Live Nation, WME, Wembley Stadium, Hull Craver Park, Ticketmaster, See Tickets and AXS.

Along with donating, Coldplay has also promised a "world first for a stadium show" by powering Wembley shows with 100 per solar, wind and kinetic energy.

How to get tickets to Coldplay UK 2025 tour

Tickets for Coldplay will go on sale on two dates, with a general sale and presale taking place.

On Friday, September 27 at 9am, fans can get access to the general sale.

Those wanting Coldplay presale will need to pre-order 'Moon Music' on the band's website before 11.59pm on Tuesday, September 24.

Then you will get a code from the band allowing you access to Coldplay's presale on Thursday, September 26 at 9am.

Coldplay UK summer 2025 tour dates

18 – Hull, Craven Park Stadium

19 – Hull, Craven Park Stadium

22 – London, Wembley Stadium

23 – London, Wembley Stadium

26 – London, Wembley Stadium

27 – London, Wembley Stadium

30 – London, Wembley Stadium

31 – London, Wembley Stadium

Tickets for Coldplay will be available on Ticketmaster.